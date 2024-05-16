ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases 52,395 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 400.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 52,395 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Chemours by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chemours by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Chemours Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.87. 778,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,940. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

