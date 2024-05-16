ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases 70,516 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1,969.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,516 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of PVH worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after purchasing an additional 987,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PVH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,855,000 after buying an additional 115,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 809,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,391,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Insider Activity at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

View Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.38. 561,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,972. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.24. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.