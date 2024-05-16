ARGA Investment Management LP Raises Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,171,674 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco makes up about 2.1% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $60,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

BBD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,516,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,275,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

