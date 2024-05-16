ARGA Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ARGA Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,083 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 1.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $41,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 27,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $1,476,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,822,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $842,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $86,515,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $1,476,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,822,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,446 shares of company stock worth $45,156,253 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.89. 15,752,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,730,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $141.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

