ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,781,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,351,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after purchasing an additional 460,104 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,034,000 after purchasing an additional 328,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 896.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 190,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 171,511 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,874,920. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

