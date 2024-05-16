Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Short Interest Update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Arko Stock Down 0.4 %

ARKO opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Arko has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $653.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Arko

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,878,185.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,683,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arko by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Arko by 4.7% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ARKO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

