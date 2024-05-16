Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Down 9.1% in April

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arqit Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Stock Down 3.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth about $1,773,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 30.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 517,942 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,185,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARQQ opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile



Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

