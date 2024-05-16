Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Down 9.1% in April

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arqit Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of ARQQ opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.65.
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
