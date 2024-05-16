Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 540,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 452,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.2 days.
Asahi Group Price Performance
ASBRF stock remained flat at $35.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531. Asahi Group has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08.
About Asahi Group
