Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 540,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 452,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.2 days.

Asahi Group Price Performance

ASBRF stock remained flat at $35.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531. Asahi Group has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08.

Get Asahi Group alerts:

About Asahi Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.