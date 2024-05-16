Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $173.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASND. Citigroup raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.88.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.11. 184,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,401. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

