Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 176.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.94) EPS.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,758. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

