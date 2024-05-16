Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,529 shares of company stock worth $564,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 285.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.77.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

