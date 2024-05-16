AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $3.14. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 32,782,767 shares.

ASTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 61.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $985.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 70,276 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 88,092 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

