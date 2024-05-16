AST SpaceMobile Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 13,764 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 175% compared to the average volume of 5,004 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 57.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 240,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 126,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTS traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.76. 61,792,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,123. The stock has a market cap of $962.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.93. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

