AST SpaceMobile Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 13,764 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 175% compared to the average volume of 5,004 call options.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
NASDAQ:ASTS traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.76. 61,792,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,123. The stock has a market cap of $962.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.93. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
