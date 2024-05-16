Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Issues Earnings Results

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.11, Zacks reports.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 74,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,487. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $91.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.83.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.