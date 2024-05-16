Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Issues Earnings Results

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.11, Zacks reports.
Athira Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATHA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 74,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,487. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $91.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.83.
Athira Pharma Company Profile
