ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 24,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ATIF Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of ATIF opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.44. ATIF has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. ATIF had a negative net margin of 1,153.75% and a negative return on equity of 238.36%.

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

