Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Atrion Price Performance

ATRI opened at $495.99 on Monday. Atrion has a 12 month low of $274.98 and a 12 month high of $602.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.21.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atrion

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Atrion’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,949,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 1st quarter worth about $2,299,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Atrion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

