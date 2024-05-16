ATS (NYSE:ATS) Shares Gap Up to $32.89

Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.89, but opened at $34.38. ATS shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 77,184 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ATS by 90.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ATS in the first quarter valued at $701,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ATS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,578,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,050,000 after buying an additional 107,351 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in ATS by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 96,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

