Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Up 6.2%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.64. 910,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,028,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.