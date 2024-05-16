Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) and Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Critical Comparison

Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report) and Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Sandvik AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis N/A N/A N/A Sandvik AB (publ) 10.18% 17.54% 8.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Sandvik AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandvik AB (publ) 1 2 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aurora Cannabis and Sandvik AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Sandvik AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis N/A N/A N/A $0.12 59.33 Sandvik AB (publ) $11.93 billion 2.31 $1.44 billion $0.96 22.86

Sandvik AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Cannabis. Sandvik AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats Aurora Cannabis on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in more than 10 countries worldwide.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms. It also provides metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, and digital solutions and software; metal powder for additive manufacturing, and components made from controlled expansion alloys; and tungsten powders, as well as recycling services of secondary tungsten raw materials. The company serves aerospace, automotive, energy, general engineering, infrastructure, and mining industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

