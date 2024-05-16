Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.09. 420,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,664,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

AUTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $171,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 403,449 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

