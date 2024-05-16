Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.07 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion and approximately $464.97 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $34.21 or 0.00051767 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00018396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 440,798,267 coins and its circulating supply is 382,108,627 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

