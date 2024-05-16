AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,809 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.55% of AvalonBay Communities worth $145,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,690,000 after purchasing an additional 341,332 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2,140.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,347,000 after buying an additional 204,186 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,496,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,778,000 after buying an additional 151,995 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,278,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,286,000 after acquiring an additional 126,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,965. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $200.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.83.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

