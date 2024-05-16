Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.66. 60,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

