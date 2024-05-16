Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after acquiring an additional 235,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,399,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,877,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,047,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,339,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.02. 102,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,009. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.