Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.21% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLQM traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $52.61. 67,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

