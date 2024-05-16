Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,343 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Main Street Capital worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 183,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,928 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 88,802 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $4,884,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MAIN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.30. 38,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,189. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.