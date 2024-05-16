Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,446 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.59.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.01. 59,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.64. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

