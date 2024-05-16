Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.9% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 50.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Netflix by 14.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.82.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

Netflix stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $617.11. 302,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,170. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.61 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $265.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $603.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

