Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Short Interest Update

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of AVAH opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $523.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.80.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

