Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Short Interest Update

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of AVAH opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $523.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.02.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.80.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
