Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.50.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.2 %

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

AVY opened at $226.11 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $228.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,462 shares of company stock worth $3,801,019. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $1,607,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 577.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,769 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 10.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 112,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Avery Dennison by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.