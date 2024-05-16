Axie Infinity Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.18 or 0.00010984 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $43.66 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010266 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,390.62 or 0.99991708 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012107 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00088056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,712,912 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 144,656,502.11072594 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.27897066 USD and is up 8.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 448 active market(s) with $46,657,824.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

