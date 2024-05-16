Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 4.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Azul traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 815,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,561,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZUL. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Get Azul alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Azul

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azul Stock Down 4.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 19.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Azul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Azul

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.