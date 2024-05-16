B. Riley Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 50.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of RILY traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.52. 2,014,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,712. The stock has a market cap of $859.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.34. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

