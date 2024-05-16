B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up to $32.16

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.16, but opened at $33.53. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 595,820 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 10.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $864.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

