Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires 25,379 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1,308.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,379 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ResMed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $29,322,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 647.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,828. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.97. 648,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,925. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.95. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $229.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

