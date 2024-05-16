Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DFS traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,250. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

