Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires Shares of 2,722 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.73. 230,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.16. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.24 and a 52-week high of $197.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.44.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

