Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 241.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,631 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.9% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.10. 8,104,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,871,070. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.