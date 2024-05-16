Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Shares of 10,461 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 17.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.12. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

