Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 913,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,865,000 after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 50.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 303,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,383.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,359,000 after buying an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.70. 907,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.57 and its 200 day moving average is $174.46.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

