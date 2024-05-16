Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after purchasing an additional 993,044 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,740,000 after purchasing an additional 392,401 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 44.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,296,000.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE traded up $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $419.53. The company had a trading volume of 266,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,511. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.51. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $283.20 and a 1 year high of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Barclays cut shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

