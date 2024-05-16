Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $11.45 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.8% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $438.02. 1,105,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.94. The firm has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

