Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $179,000 Holdings in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Paymentus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Paymentus Stock Performance

NYSE:PAY traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $18.76. 177,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,809. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paymentus ( NYSE:PAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Paymentus

Paymentus Profile

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.