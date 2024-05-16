Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $20.09 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,687 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.5% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $193.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,131,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,887. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $196.08. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,349. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.
Read Our Latest Report on QCOM
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
