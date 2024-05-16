Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $20.09 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,687 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.5% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $193.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,131,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,887. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $196.08. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,349. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.