Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $2.78 Million in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 245,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.21% of Chegg as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 294,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 191,165 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,907,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 75.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 693,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 298,194 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 28.2% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 114.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 262,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 140,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,927,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,483. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $470.21 million, a PE ratio of -24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler Companies cut Chegg to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

