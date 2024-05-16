Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $408,000 in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,550,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after buying an additional 435,654 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.81. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,369.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 345,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,768.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,369.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $700,374. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

