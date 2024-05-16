Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,937 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,274,000 after acquiring an additional 93,127 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,563,000 after acquiring an additional 197,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.96. 1,432,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,275. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.41 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

