Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 26,570 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $276,406,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,646 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,526,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 47.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,415,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,633,000 after acquiring an additional 775,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Match Group by 237.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 929,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,421,000 after purchasing an additional 654,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of Match Group stock remained flat at $31.36 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,796. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

