Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 5,608 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC grew its position in Progressive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,706 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PGR traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,418,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,726. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.02. The company has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.