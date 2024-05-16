Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VTEX by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.

Shares of VTEX stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $7.13. 644,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,191. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.25 and a beta of 1.41. VTEX has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

